ICPC Releases Nasir El-Rufai To Attend Mother's Burial

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been granted temporary bail from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The development is to enable him to attend the funeral rites of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who reportedly died in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

An aide to the former governor confirmed that the release was approved on compassionate grounds following the family’s loss.

Reacting to the development, his son, Bashir El-Rufai, disclosed in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle that his father had been released from detention.

He wrote: “My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful and illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that is a lame excuse of a pathetic institution. Thank you all for all the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufais.”