Kano Deputy Governor Resigns

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam, has resigned from office. His resignation was announced in a statement released on Friday, March 27, by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform the general public, the good people of Kano State, and the entire nation that the Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office,” the statement said.





The movement clarified that the resignation does not amount to an admission of the allegations raised against him by the state assembly. The state House of Assembly had on March 5th served an impeachment notice on Abdulsalam. The impeachement notice was served to him after he declined to defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) just like his principal, Governor Abba Yusuf, in January.





The assembly initiated the impeachment proceedings over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust made against Mr Abdulsalam. The action followed a petition submitted by the Executive against Abdulsalam over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs between 2023 and 2024.





“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him by the Kano State House of Assembly. The Deputy Governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people,”the statement from Kwankwasiyya said