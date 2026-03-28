Ogun Now ‘near El Dorado’, Compares With Lagos In Growth..Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the state’s economy and infrastructure have grown significantly under his administration, describing it as a “near El Dorado” comparable only to Lagos State.

The governor made the remarks during an interview with journalists on Friday night at the 2026 All Prrogressives Congress national convention ground in Abuja, where he highlighted ongoing development efforts, economic expansion, and security concerns.

Abiodun said Ogun has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, attributing the progress to strategic governance and investment-driven policies.

“My state is the fastest growing economy in this country. I’m the industrial capital of this country. My GDP has grown from four trillion to 17 trillion in just seven years,” he said.

He added that his administration has brought governance closer to the people, noting that significant transformation has taken place across various sectors.

“My state has become a near El Dorado. And everybody can testify to that. Things have totally turned around in my state,” the governor stated.

Abiodun further said Ogun’s current level of development has placed it in a unique position nationally, with comparisons now largely limited to Lagos.

“My state has achieved a level of prominence where we are only compared today with only one state, and that’s Lagos State,” he added.

Speaking on security, the governor acknowledged ongoing concerns but expressed confidence in efforts by security agencies to address them.

“But you know the process of identifying, arresting criminals, it is a process. And I’m sure the law enforcement agencies are on top of it again,” he said.

He also hinted at broader political dynamics influencing developments across states, noting that certain developments are not entirely unconnected to politics.

“I mean, you are aware of the alliances that we are striking with different nationals and the indigenous nations, the assistance we are getting from different nations, and I’m sure you know that these things are not unconnected with politics,” Abiodun said.

The governor, however, expressed confidence in the Federal Government’s handling of the situation.

“Mr President is on top of the situation, and I’m sure that between now and elections, you will see this begin to taper out,” he added.

It had earlier been reported that thirty-one governors, party leaders, and 8,453 delegates are currently gathered for the 8th APC National Convention.