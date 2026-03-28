Peter Obi Donates N20 million To College Of Nursing Sciences In Imo

Foremost politician and philanthropist, Mr. Peter Obi, has extended financial support totaling N20 million to the College of Nursing Sciences, Mbano, Imo State.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential frontrunner, who earlier donated N10 million to the College, made another N10m donation during his return visit on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Speaking during Obi’s Thursday visit, Provost of the institution, Rev. Sr. Dr. M. Laurette Madu, expressed profound gratitude to the former Anambra State Governor for his continued support. She disclosed that Obi’s previous donation was used to install solar-powered electricity and a transformer to improve power supply within the institution, noting that the intervention significantly enhanced learning and administrative activities. She, however, added that increasing infrastructure demands and student population have continued to stretch the college’s electricity needs.





Rev. Sr. Madu described Obi’s contributions as impactful and timely, emphasising that the staff and students deeply appreciate his generosity and sustained interest in the advancement of the institution.





In his response, Obi reiterated his consistent stance on investing in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. He stressed that Nigeria’s development depends on prioritizing human capital and building institutions that empower young people.





The Labour Party 2023 Presidential Candidate urged leaders at all levels to channel resources toward productive ventures that improve lives, rather than consumption, noting that supporting educational institutions remains one of the most effective ways to secure the nation’s future.





Obi also encouraged the students to remain focused on their studies and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to society, assuring the College of his continued goodwill.





The visit was marked by enthusiasm from students and staff, who welcomed Obi warmly and commended his enduring support for education.



