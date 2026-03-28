Fubara Kicks Against Suspension From APC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Fubara Dagogo, has kicked against his suspension from the party, saying that such action didn’t align with constitutional provisions of the party.

Fubara, who spoke with our correspondent on Friday, said those behind the purported suspension were not directly engaging him, even as he cautioned against moves that could violate party rules.

“I don’t think they are talking to me; they are not. But whoever they are talking to, I advise those who want to take such action, as someone who has been in the party and a legacy founding member of the APC, to look into the constitution.

“They should also consider the principles guiding the convention so that it does not invalidate whatever exercise they have carried out on that person,” he said.

While reiterating his support for President Bola Tinubu and loyalty to the APC, Fubara said he was engaging key stakeholders across legacy blocs within the party.

“At the moment, I’m addressing key stakeholders from the CPC, the ACN, and the ANPP—those who made the APC what it is today—and encouraging delegates who attended the national convention to support the party fully. It is our home,” he added.

Fubara’s reaction follows his suspension by the leadership of Ward 4, New Layout in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension, contained in a letter dated March 16, was jointly signed by the ward chairman, Richard Benstowe, and the secretary, Donald Jumbo.

Reading the notice in a video seen on social media, Benstowe said Fubara’s actions contravened Article 21.2 (I), (II), and (VII) of the APC Constitution (2022, as amended).

He stated that Fubara conducted himself in a manner that undermined and ridiculed the party, adding that his actions were capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

“Following the resolution of members and leaders of Ward 4, New Layout, at an emergency meeting held on March 16, 2026, you are hereby suspended indefinitely from the APC on grounds of breach of the provisions of our party’s constitution and anti-party activities,” the statement read.

It further accused him of disobedience to lawful directives, making unguarded statements, and demeaning party leaders within and outside the state.

The ward leadership also urged the state secretary to endorse the suspension and take necessary action.

Fubara had earlier filed a complaint at the Federal High Court in Abuja, protesting his exclusion from the South-South Zonal Congress held in Asaba, Delta State, on March 25, despite fulfilling all constitutional requirements, including payment of N5.1m for the nomination form.

He had sought to contest the position of APC National Vice Chairman (South-South).

Speaking ahead of the party’s National Convention in Abuja, Fubara said he would not seek an injunction to stop the exercise but would instead explore internal party mechanisms to seek redress.



