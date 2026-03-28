OPM General Overseer Seeks Wife For Autistic Boy , Promise To Build House For Couple

This is a post by Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere , the General Overseer of OPM seeking a wife for a young church member with autism
MARRY HIM AND ENJOY GREAT BENEFITS
This young man was abandoned as a child by unknown parents at my gate, but today he has grown into a responsible man under my care.
Any lady who is willing to marry him will receive the following benefits:
• All marital rites will be fully paid
• Free accommodation for life
• Monthly financial support for life
• A house will be built for the couple
• Free medical care for both partners for life
• Overseas vacation for the couple
• And many other financial benefits
Interested applicants can be:
• Single mothers
• Widows or older women
Condition: The applicant must be medically and mentally fit.
If you are interested, please visit the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Headquarters and ask for the Head of OPM Welfare Department.