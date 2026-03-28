OPM General Overseer Seeks Wife For Autistic Boy , Promise To Build House For Couple

This is a post by Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere , the General Overseer of OPM seeking a wife for a young church member with autism

MARRY HIM AND ENJOY GREAT BENEFITS

This young man was abandoned as a child by unknown parents at my gate, but today he has grown into a responsible man under my care.

Any lady who is willing to marry him will receive the following benefits:

• All marital rites will be fully paid

• Free accommodation for life

• Monthly financial support for life

• A house will be built for the couple

• Free medical care for both partners for life

• Overseas vacation for the couple

• And many other financial benefits

Interested applicants can be:

• Single mothers

• Widows or older women

Condition: The applicant must be medically and mentally fit.

If you are interested, please visit the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Headquarters and ask for the Head of OPM Welfare Department.