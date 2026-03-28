OPM General Overseer Seeks Wife For Autistic Boy , Promise To Build House For Couple

byCKN NEWS -
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 This is a post by Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere , the General Overseer of OPM seeking a wife for a young church member with autism 

MARRY HIM AND ENJOY GREAT BENEFITS

This young man was abandoned as a child by unknown parents at my gate, but today he has grown into a responsible man under my care.

Any lady who is willing to marry him will receive the following benefits:

 • All marital rites will be fully paid

 • Free accommodation for life

 • Monthly financial support for life

 • A house will be built for the couple

 • Free medical care for both partners for life

 • Overseas vacation for the couple

 • And many other financial benefits

Interested applicants can be:

 • Single mothers

 • Widows or older women

Condition: The applicant must be medically and mentally fit.

If you are interested, please visit the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Headquarters and ask for the Head of OPM Welfare Department.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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