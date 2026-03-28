Abducted ECWA BoT Chairman Rev Agang Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

byCKN NEWS -
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The Chairman of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Board of Trustees, Rev. Sunday Bobai Agang who was abducted at his residence at Farin Gada in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, March 24th, has regained hid freedom from the kidnappers.

The release of the clergyman  was announced in a statement issued on Friday, March 28, by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Dickson Auta, which confirmed that Rev. Agang has regained his freedom and is now safe.

In the statement, the church expressed gratitude to God, and members of the church, and well-wishers who stood in prayer during the period of the cleric’s captivity.

The statement described the release of the cleric as a moment of immense joy and thanksgiving, attributing his release to divine intervention and the collective prayers of the ECWA family and the global Christian community.

“We thank God Almighty for answering the fervent prayers of the entire ECWA family and the global Church of Christ. This release is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the power of collective prayer,” the statement said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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