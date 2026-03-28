Abducted ECWA BoT Chairman Rev Agang Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

The Chairman of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Board of Trustees, Rev. Sunday Bobai Agang who was abducted at his residence at Farin Gada in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, March 24th, has regained hid freedom from the kidnappers.

The release of the clergyman was announced in a statement issued on Friday, March 28, by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Dickson Auta, which confirmed that Rev. Agang has regained his freedom and is now safe.

In the statement, the church expressed gratitude to God, and members of the church, and well-wishers who stood in prayer during the period of the cleric’s captivity.

The statement described the release of the cleric as a moment of immense joy and thanksgiving, attributing his release to divine intervention and the collective prayers of the ECWA family and the global Christian community.

“We thank God Almighty for answering the fervent prayers of the entire ECWA family and the global Church of Christ. This release is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the power of collective prayer,” the statement said.