Tiger Woods Arrested After Crash On Jupiter Island

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island just after 2 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road, which is near his home.

Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Land Rover and attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road when Woods swiped the trailer and his vehicle rolled on its side and came to rest on the driver's side, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Woods crawled out of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment.

Video taken by WPTV at the scene showed a Range Rover on its side.

The sheriff's office said they are currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday evening news conference that it did not appear that Woods was hurt.

DUI investigators were called to the scene to perform roadside tests on Woods, and determined that he was impaired. Woods was placed under arrest and transported to the Martin County Jail. Once at the jail, Budensiek said Woods complied with a breathalyzer but refused a urine test.

Woods faces misdemeanor charges.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Woods has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a urine test.

It's unclear if Woods was injured in the wreck.

Woods was involved in a severe crash in California in 2021, where he suffered multiple leg injuries.