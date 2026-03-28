Tiger Woods Arrested After Crash On Jupiter Island

byCKN NEWS -
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Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island just after 2 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road, which is near his home.

Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Land Rover and attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road when Woods swiped the trailer and his vehicle rolled on its side and came to rest on the driver's side, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Woods crawled out of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment.

Video taken by WPTV at the scene showed a Range Rover on its side.

The sheriff's office said they are currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday evening news conference that it did not appear that Woods was hurt.

DUI investigators were called to the scene to perform roadside tests on Woods, and determined that he was impaired. Woods was placed under arrest and transported to the Martin County Jail. Once at the jail, Budensiek said Woods complied with a breathalyzer but refused a urine test.

Woods faces misdemeanor charges.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Woods has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a urine test.

It's unclear if Woods was injured in the wreck.

Woods was involved in a severe crash in California in 2021, where he suffered multiple leg injuries.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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