How Kogi Lecturer Slumped In Class, Died During Lecture





Tragedy has struck Kogi State Polytechnic as a lecturer, Anselm Ojodomo, reportedly collapsed and died while delivering a lecture to students.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning while he was actively teaching, when he suddenly stopped speaking and slumped in front of shocked students.

Eyewitnesses said students immediately raised alarm and rushed to assist him before he was taken to a medical facility, where he was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

The late lecturer, described as widely respected and dedicated, was said to have recently completed his PhD and was awaiting formal confirmation of his doctorate status.

His sudden death has left both students and colleagues in shock and mourning, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of a passionate academic who was actively engaged in his duties at the time of the incident.



