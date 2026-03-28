FRSC Promotes 19 New ACMs, 55 Corps Commanders

The Federal Road Safety Corps has promoted 120 senior officers to higher ranks in a move aimed at strengthening leadership capacity and enhancing institutional performance.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Mrs Felicia Kalu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Kalu said that the promotion, approved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, takes effect from January 1, 2026.

She said that the development marked another step toward building a highly motivated, disciplined and result-driven workforce committed to saving lives on Nigerian roads.

“A breakdown of the exercise shows that 19 officers were elevated to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), 55 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) promoted to Corps Commander (CC).

“Others are 46 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) advanced to Deputy Corps Commander (DCC),” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson said the promotions were in recognition of the officers’ exemplary service records, leadership competence and sustained contributions to the advancement of the Corps.

Reacting, the Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing the exercise as a reflection of the Corps’ commitment to excellence, discipline and structured career progression.

Mohammed charged the beneficiaries to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating higher levels of dedication, leadership and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He, however, emphasised that promotion within the Corps should not be seen merely as a reward but as a call to greater responsibility.

The FRSC Corps Marshal urged the officers to deploy their wealth of experience toward advancing the FRSC’s mandate of reducing road traffic crashes and ensuring safer motoring environments across the country.

He also directed that all promoted officers should not adorn their new ranks until they were formally decorated, in line with established procedures.





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