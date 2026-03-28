Atiku, Amaechi, APC Chairman Yilwatda Pay Condolence Visit To el-Rufai

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, and Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday paid condolence visits to Nasir el-Rufai over his mother’s death.

Hajiya Umma, the mother of the former Kaduna governor, passed away in Egypt on Friday.

El-Rufai, who was in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) at the time of his passing, was released on compassionate grounds to attend the burial rites.

He was visited at his Kaduna residence by several dignitaries, including Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal, former Sokoto governor, and Abubakar Malami, erstwhile attorney-general of the federation.

The visits come amid the controversy surrounding el-Rufai’s release without a court order.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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