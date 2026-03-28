Atiku, Amaechi, APC Chairman Yilwatda Pay Condolence Visit To el-Rufai

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, and Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday paid condolence visits to Nasir el-Rufai over his mother’s death.

Hajiya Umma, the mother of the former Kaduna governor, passed away in Egypt on Friday.

El-Rufai, who was in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) at the time of his passing, was released on compassionate grounds to attend the burial rites.

He was visited at his Kaduna residence by several dignitaries, including Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal, former Sokoto governor, and Abubakar Malami, erstwhile attorney-general of the federation.

The visits come amid the controversy surrounding el-Rufai’s release without a court order.