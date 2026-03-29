Wike Grants Land Titles, Waives Statutory Fees For FCT Traditional Rulers

In a landmark move to strengthen the relationship between the government and indigenous authorities, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has presented land allocation documents to members of the FCT Council of Chiefs.

​Speaking during a meeting with the traditional rulers in Abuja, the Minister also announced a total waiver on all statutory fees for the land titles, acting on the direct instructions of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike emphasized that while the legal framework of the FCT often overlooks original ownership, the Tinubu led administration recognizes the historical presence of indigenous people.





​Wike added that, "We cannot deny the fact that there are indigenous people who were here before the creation of the FCT.





"The President said we must extend a hand of fellowship to you. If those who make peace cannot be appreciated with land, who should be?".





​The Minister commended the monarchs for their roles in ensuring the "most peaceful" Area Council elections in the territory’s history.





To further enhance their capacity to maintain order, Wike promised the provision of utility vehicles for traditional rulers in the FCT.





The Minister further listed several key infrastructure projects nearing completion in the satellite towns, scheduled for commissioning this June to include the completion of the Airport-Kuje road dualization, progress on the Bwari-Zuba link road, ​Apo/Karshi and Basan Jiwa as well as completion of the "Arab Road" network.

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​The highlight of the event was the waiver of land processing fees, which Wike noted that it would be "unfair" to ask traditional rulers to scout for large sums of money to pay for land they have inhabited for generations.





The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa, who serves as the Chairman of the Council, expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister, pledging the continued support of the traditional institutions for the administration's policies.