How El-Rufai Spent His Time In Detention..Associate

An associate of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has revealed details of his time in detention, saying the ex-governor devoted himself to fasting, religious study, and intellectual pursuits while in custody.

The associate identified as Bashir Garba Sufyan took to his X account to say, “Alhamdulillah, Mallam is home with his family, friends and associates. The first thing he told us was that, since his detention, he had been fasting until yesterday.

“He also completed the Holy Qur’an while in detention, read 10 books, and has written some as well. And you wonder why he’s great and undefeated.”

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) released El-Rufai, who had been in its custody since February 19, 2026.

He was arrested after leaving custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was grilled for 48 hours.

The ICPC had arraigned him on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion of public property and money laundering.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna, which adjourned his application for bail till March 31.

But hours after his mother died in Cairo, Egypt, the anti-graft agency freed the former governor, who has denied all the allegations leveled against him.



