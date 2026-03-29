Mother Of TikToker Begs Igboho For Forgiveness After Son’s Criticism

byCKN NEWS -
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The mother of TikToker Baba Alado has pleaded with Sunday Igboho for forgiveness after her son and his colleague Funny Thinker publicly criticised the Yoruba Nation activist.

In a tearful video, the woman pleaded with Igboho to see her son as a child who made a mistake, revealing that she raised him through bricklaying and that his father is now aged and frail.

Baba Alado and Funny Thinker are popular TikTok creators known for their Yoruba-language comedy skits, often centered on life in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The conflict began a few days ago when Igboho, in a widely circulated video, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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