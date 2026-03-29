Mother Of TikToker Begs Igboho For Forgiveness After Son’s Criticism

The mother of TikToker Baba Alado has pleaded with Sunday Igboho for forgiveness after her son and his colleague Funny Thinker publicly criticised the Yoruba Nation activist.

In a tearful video, the woman pleaded with Igboho to see her son as a child who made a mistake, revealing that she raised him through bricklaying and that his father is now aged and frail.

Baba Alado and Funny Thinker are popular TikTok creators known for their Yoruba-language comedy skits, often centered on life in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The conflict began a few days ago when Igboho, in a widely circulated video, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.



