Kwankwaso To Join ADC On Monday

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has directed its members nationwide to register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of its leader’s planned defection to the party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the movement’s spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, said its national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has concluded arrangements to join the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform all its members across Nigeria and the general public that our Supreme Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” the statement read.

He disclosed that Kwankwaso would formally register with the party on Monday, March 30, 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12 noon.

The movement subsequently directed all its members to register with the ADC in their respective wards, local government areas and states, and to actively participate in party activities.

It reads: “Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter. Members are also encouraged to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels.

“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people.

“We emphasize that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected.”











