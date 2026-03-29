Defamation : High Court Orders Substituted Service On Gen Ali Keffi rtd, Arise News

byCKN NEWS -
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The FCT High Court No. 2, Abuja, on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, granted an order for substituted service of all originating court processes on the defendants in the defamation suit filed by the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, CFR, NAM (Zarumman Sokoto).

According to the court order, which was made available to us, the Court Bailiff is mandated to serve the defendants through publication of the processes in a national newspaper circulating within the FCT, as well as by pasting the documents at their last known addresses. 

The defendants include retired Major General Danjma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, (retired), ARISE News Broadcasting, and Sahara Reporters.

When contacted, lead counsel to General Yahaya, Mohammed Ndayako, SAN, confirmed the court order granted on 17 March 2026. 

He stated that the order became necessary due to the defendants’ repeated evasion of service by the Court Bailiff. 

In particular, he noted that Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi (retired) declined to acknowledge service at his post-retirement residence in Kurudu, Abuja, as recorded in his service records with the Nigerian Army.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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