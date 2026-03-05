Viral Video: CSOs Threaten To Sue Ahoada LGA Chairman For Attacking Lady As VDM Issues One Week Ultimatum

Some civil society groups and human rights lawyers in Rivers State are threatening legal action against Ahoada West Council Chairman Eugene Epelle over the alleged assault of Minnie Uchechi Ogadinma and her mother in Odioku community.

Speaking at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the Director of Pilex Centre for Civic Education, Courage Nsirimovu, says Minnie acted within her constitutional rights as a Nigerian citizen to monitor public projects in her community. Also speaking, the Director of Relief International Africa, Green Isaac, is calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the council chairman, a public apology, and compensation for medical expenses and displacement.

Minnie's mother, Chiemela Minnie, also recounted her ordeal. Minnie’s accusation has been denied by the Ahoada West Local Government chairman. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Denis Ezeuwa, the chairman describes the allegation as false and misleading.

Meanwhile, Activist and social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has thrown down the gauntlet to the Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hon. Eugene Chita Epelle, demanding immediate action on a severely neglected secondary school in Odiokwu Community.

In a strongly worded video posted earlier today, VeryDarkMan accused the chairman of physically assaulting a young resident, Ogadinma Minnie Uchechi (also referred to as Winnie Uchechi), after she publicly exposed the appalling condition of Community Secondary School, Odiokwu—the only secondary school serving the area.

According to VeryDarkMan, the teenager shared photos and videos on February 26, 2026, highlighting cracked walls, leaking roofs, unsafe classrooms, and general decay that has left students learning under hazardous conditions. Just three days later, the chairman allegedly visited the girl's home and allegedly assaulted her, reportedly because the post was seen as an attempt to embarrass him on social media.

"This is Nigeria," VeryDarkMan stated in the video. "MVOI [Martins Vincent Otse Initiative] is giving the local government chairman 1 week to fix Odiokwu Community Secondary. Failure to do that, we will come in and fix it, and the girl you bullied will be the one to spearhead the project, and Martins Vincent Otse Initiative will fund her… 1 WEEK."

The activist's intervention has amplified the teenager's initial cry for help, drawing renewed attention to the crumbling state of public education infrastructure in parts of Rivers State. Residents and online commentators have expressed outrage over both the school's condition and the alleged retaliation against the whistleblower.

The controversy comes amid broader discussions about accountability in local governance and the role of social media activists in highlighting neglected public facilities. VeryDarkMan, who has previously funded and overseen school renovation projects in other parts of the country through his initiative, positioned the ultimatum as a direct challenge to the chairman to prioritize citizens' welfare or face external intervintervenion.at now, there has been no public response from Hon. Eugene Chita Epelle or the Ahoada West LGA administration regarding the ultimatum or the assault allegations. Police in Rivers State are reportedly investigating the claimed incident at the girl's home, with both parties invited for questioning.

The coming week will reveal whether the chairman acts swiftly to begin renovations or if VeryDarkMan follows through on his promise to step in—potentially turning a local school crisis into a high-profile national accountability story.