Exam Cancelled In UNICAL Departmental Exam After Lecturer Mistakenly Distributed Questions With Answers

An examination in the Department of Accounting at the University of Calabar was cancelled after an unusual incident.

The examiner reportedly distributed question papers that included both the questions and the answers mistakenly, and the students continued writing in silence.

About five minutes before the exam ended, a female student stood up to confess, saying the Holy Spirit had prompted her to speak, which led to the exam being cancelled

According to accounts circulating among students, the mistake occurred at the start of the examination when candidates realised that the answers were included on the same sheet as the questions.

Exam disrupted by unexpected confession

Despite noticing the error early, the students reportedly remained silent and proceeded to write the examination without raising any alarm.

The situation reportedly took an unexpected turn about five minutes before the end of the exam when a female student stood up to alert the invigilators about the error.

Witnesses said the student explained that she could no longer keep quiet about the situation and felt compelled to speak up.

Following the disclosure, the examination hall descended into confusion as invigilators verified the claim and confirmed that the answers had indeed been provided alongside the questions. The examiner was immediately informed, and the examination was subsequently cancelled.

Students were instructed to stop writing and submit their scripts, while departmental officials announced that a new date would be fixed for a fresh examination.