Popular Actor Yul Edochie Slams Arise News Anchor Rufai Oseni , Describes Him As Uncouth

A popular actor Yul Edochie has described Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni as unprofessional

Edochie in a trending video he posted on his social media handle described Oseni as Uncouth and rude to guests on the TV's breakfast show

Hear him

"Is this not the same Rufai Oseni who was caught driving on the BRT lane in Lagos? When officials stopped him, instead of apologizing, he was allegedly shouting, ‘Do you know who I am? I will call the Governor of Lagos State.’

It was only after a video surfaced online that he later apologized.

Now the same person is on national TV, speaking harshly to guests and telling them they can walk out if they are not comfortable.

Journalism should be about respect. If a guest feels uncomfortable, you apologize and continue professionally.

No one is above the law, and no one is better than any other Nigerian. The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deserves respect as the duly elected leader of the country.

He has only been in office for a few months and should be given time to work. Rome was not built in a day.

Everyone, including media personalities, should act with humility, respect the law, and treat others with dignity.”

-Yul Edochie comes hard for Rufai Oseni