19 Year Old Military Officer Kills Wife , Self Few Hours After She Delivered A Baby In US





A new mother was gunned down at a hospital by her husband before the suspect turned the gun on himself in Alabama, U.S.

According to WVTM, citing the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Precious Johnson was shot multiple times by her husband, identified as 19-year-old Kynath Terry Jr., shortly after she gave birth to their child, with the suspect reportedly turning the gun on himself after.

The Homewood Police Department issued a statement on Monday, March 2, 2026, writing that the incident occurred at around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday at the Women’s Center of Brookwood Hospital in Homewood, Alabama.

According to the statement, law enforcement responded to the scene and discovered a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities confirmed in the statement that the woman was a patient at the hospital, adding that no one else was injured.





“Preliminary investigation by Homewood Police leads investigators to believe that the incident is an apparent murder-su!cide and is domestic in nature,” the statement from police concludes.

While speaking with reporters with WVTM, Terry’s mother said the couple was having marital issues, adding that Johnson did not want Terry’s family at the hospital when she delivered the child.

She added that her son had recently finished Army National Guard training.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association told the outlet that the shooting was unprecedented in his experience representing hospitals in the state.

“I think it’s sad, but this was an isolated incident, and I will say in my 30 years of working at the hospital association and representing our hospitals in the state, this is the first time something like this has occurred,” Howard told WVTM, adding that the incident could lead to changes in security protocols.