US Counterterrorism Director Resigns , Disagrees With Trump Over Iran War

byCKN NEWS -
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Joe Kent, the Trump-appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned in protest over the administration’s war with Iran, marking the first major exit tied to the conflict.

In a public letter addressed to Donald Trump, Kent wrote, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.” He further claimed the conflict was initiated due to “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”


While expressing support for Trump’s earlier foreign policy stance, Kent criticized the decision to launch military action, warning against repeating past Middle East conflicts. He urged the president to reconsider, stating, “You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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