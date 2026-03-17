US Counterterrorism Director Resigns , Disagrees With Trump Over Iran War

Joe Kent, the Trump-appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned in protest over the administration’s war with Iran, marking the first major exit tied to the conflict.

In a public letter addressed to Donald Trump, Kent wrote, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.” He further claimed the conflict was initiated due to “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”





While expressing support for Trump’s earlier foreign policy stance, Kent criticized the decision to launch military action, warning against repeating past Middle East conflicts. He urged the president to reconsider, stating, “You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation.”