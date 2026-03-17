EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Illegal Gold Miners in Maiduguri

byCKN NEWS -
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Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested three suspected illegal gold miners in Borno State.

They were arrested in Mallam Jakwa Town, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, following actionable intelligence on their illegal activities.

The suspects are: Umar Muhammad, Modu Bamai Umar and Sani Samaila.

Their suspected illegal mining  activities are worsening  insecurity and environmental degradation in the state.

Items found in their possession upon their arrest include a small gold measuring machine and mined gold.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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