EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Illegal Gold Miners in Maiduguri

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested three suspected illegal gold miners in Borno State.

They were arrested in Mallam Jakwa Town, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, following actionable intelligence on their illegal activities.

The suspects are: Umar Muhammad, Modu Bamai Umar and Sani Samaila.

Their suspected illegal mining activities are worsening insecurity and environmental degradation in the state.

Items found in their possession upon their arrest include a small gold measuring machine and mined gold.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.