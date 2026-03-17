FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays For Eid-il-Fitr

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-il-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.

He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, the minister encourages citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

“The federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” the statement added.