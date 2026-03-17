COAS Urges Troops To Respect Human Rights And Safety Of All Citizens

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged commanders at all levels to uphold the fundamental human rights and safety of all Nigerians in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, noting that respect for human rights remains critical to operational success and national stability. The COAS gave the charge on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, while delivering a lecture on his Command Philosophy to participants of Army War College Course 10/2026 in Abuja.

General Shaibu explained that his Command Philosophy, “To advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more adaptable, combat-ready, and resilient force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint, multi-agency environment,” serves as the pillar upon which his command ideology stands. He emphasized that strict adherence to international humanitarian law, Rules of Engagement, and other established protocols during operations not only protects civilians but also enhances public trust and supports intelligence-driven operations.

The COAS stated that the Nigerian Army has, over the years, developed various concepts that have shaped its approach to effectively combating the country’s evolving security challenges. He further urged participants to imbibe his Command Philosophy, which centres on the Soldier First Concept, a concept that prioritises the welfare of personnel. He noted that this concept is anchored on key pillars, including professionalism, robust administration, operational readiness, strategic cooperation, and exemplary leadership, which remain critical to operational effectiveness.

The Army Chief also encouraged participants to prioritise the development of their subordinates through structured, effective, and mission-focused training. He emphasised that training on respect for fundamental human rights and the protection of civilians remains critical, as it reflects the core essence of the Oath of Allegiance taken by all officers.





The Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, Major General Umar Alkali, appreciated the COAS for his consistent support to the College. He noted that the lecture has had a significant impact not only on the participants but also on the institution as a whole.





APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

17 March 2026