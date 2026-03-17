Alleged $6,230,000 : EFCC To Produce Last Witness In Emefiele Trial

The trial of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, continued on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, before Justice Hamza Mu'azu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja, with the court granting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a final adjournment to present its last witness.

Emefiele is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an amended 20-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence while serving as CBN governor.

One of the charges alleges that the defendant knowingly obtained the sum of $6,230,000 by false pretence, purportedly meant for international election observers during the 2023 general elections.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, prosecution counsel, Abbas Mohammed, informed the court of efforts made to ensure the presence of the Commission’s final witness, Eloho Edwin Okboziakpo, an investigator in the case.

“My lord, we have been in touch with the witness. However, a request was made that a letter be written to the Inspector-General of Police for his proper release, as he has another matter in Gwagwalada,” he said.

Mohammed further explained that the witness, being a police officer, was engaged in a garnishee proceeding and had insisted on appearing personally in that matter, necessitating official clearance for his appearance in court.

“We have taken steps, including writing to the office of the Inspector-General of Police and engaging the AIG in charge of Legal. Based on this, we are seeking one more adjournment in the interest of justice. This witness is an investigator who worked closely on this matter,” he added.

The prosecution also sought leave of the court to tender a 2019 document in substitution for an earlier exhibit to avoid delays in the proceedings.





However, defence counsel, Mathieu Burkaa, opposed the application for adjournment.

Ruling on the applications, Justice Mu’azu held that the witness, being an investigator in the case, was vital to the just determination of the matter and granted the prosecution’s request.

“The court will not deny the prosecution the opportunity in the interest of justice to present its final witness,” the judge ruled, while stressing that the adjournment was the last to be granted.

The matter was adjourned to April 27 and 28, 2026 for continuation of trial.