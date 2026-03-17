Bandits Kill 15 In Fresh Attack In Katsina

At least 15 people have been killed after suspected bandits clashed with community guards and vigilantes in Falele village, Daddara district of Jibia LGA, Katsina State.

The attack reportedly occurred around 1:30 am. on Tuesday, when armed bandits stormed the community, triggering a gun battle with local security volunteers.

Sources said the violence left several residents dead while others sustained injuries before the attackers fled the area. Security operatives have since intensified efforts to restore calm and track down the perpetrators.

North-west Nigeria, including Katsina State, has witnessed repeated attacks by armed bandit groups targeting rural communities, leading to killings, kidnappings, and displacement of residents.