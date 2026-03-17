Bandits Kill 15 In Fresh Attack In Katsina

byCKN NEWS -
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At least 15 people have been killed after suspected bandits clashed with community guards and vigilantes in Falele village, Daddara district of Jibia LGA, Katsina State.

The attack reportedly occurred around 1:30 am. on Tuesday, when armed bandits stormed the community, triggering a gun battle with local security volunteers.

Sources said the violence left several residents dead while others sustained injuries before the attackers fled the area. Security operatives have since intensified efforts to restore calm and track down the perpetrators.

North-west Nigeria, including Katsina State, has witnessed repeated attacks by armed bandit groups targeting rural communities, leading to killings, kidnappings, and displacement of residents.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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