Umahi Alleged Debt Case :Nigerian Prison Faults Lady's Failure To Follow Bail Conditions Procedure

The Nigerian Correctional Service has declared its readiness to deal decisively with any attempt to obstruct correctional officers from executing lawful court orders, or which constitutes interference with lawful custody and undermines the administration of justice.

The Service said such actions carry serious legal and security implications, as they undermine the rule of law and pose risks to public order and institutional security.

Reacting to an incident involving a defendant, Tracynither Nicholas Ohiri, defendant, who was lawfully ordered to be remanded at Keffi Correctional Centre in Case No. CR/12/2026, by Magistrate Court 7, Wuse Zone 2, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, on the 26th of February, 2026, the Service said the action of the Defendant and her supporters remain condemnable and will not be condoned.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Jane Osuji, in a statement in Abuja, emphasised that the Court ordered the defendant be detained, pending the perfection of her bail conditions.

The statement indicated thst in compliance with the order of the court, the NCoS Officers were frustrated by certain disgruntled individuals, including persons identifying themselves as civil society actors, who obstructed the officers from carrying out their lawful duty of conveying the defendant to the Keffi Correctional Centre.

The Service also faulted reports that the detention documentation was irregularly processed, forged and manipulated, stressing that such allegations were entirely false, misleading, unfounded and aimed at distracting attention from the obvious act of disobedience to lawful order and the incitement of the public.

The Centre posited that no individual or group has the authority to override a subsisting court order or dictate custodial procedures, adding that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to professionalism, restraint, and strict compliance with the law.

It urged members of the public and advocacy groups to pursue all concerns through lawful and institutional channels.