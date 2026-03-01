NSCDC Regrets Death Of Female Officer Killed By Parade Vehicle In Abuja

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has expressed regrets over the death of a female officer who died during a simulation exercise on the parade ground at the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja yesterday.

Its Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said the NSCDC family was in serious pains over the incident, adding that arrangements were being made to organise a befitting burial for the deceased officer.

Afolabi said that a high powered delegation of very senior officers had been sent to the family of the deceased officer.

He said the incident occurred at the parade ground during a simulation exercise and there was no way it could be hidden from the public.

He added that the NSCDC could not immediately go public on the matter without consulting the family of the officer.

Afolabi confirmed that the officer died from an accident that occurred during a display on the parade grounds, stating that it was a simulation exercise which the Corps had been holding for its personnel over the years.

The Public Relations Officer, who said he could not provide details at the time our correspondent spoke with him, added that the exercise was a “simulation display” by the corps’ Female Strike Force.

However, footages of the incident seen by our correspondent revealed the moment a black operational van with red wheels, bearing the inscription “Female Squad,” was moving with a second van marked “Female Strike Force FCT Command,” following behind.

The NSCDC officer died after being crushed by one of the operational vans involved in the display. The van mistakenly ran over her, pinning her underneath.

It was learnt that when she was eventually pulled out from under the van, it was obvious that she could not survive the tragedy.

While Babawale said top officials of the Corps were already with the family on arrangements for a befitting burial, he noted that the Corps would provide detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding the incident.