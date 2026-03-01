Abia APGA House Of Reps Member Ikwechegh Resigns From Party

In a major political twist ahead of the 2027 elections, the lawmaker representing Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Mascot Ikwechegh (Onyeocha na Aba), has formally resigned from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In his resignation letter which was addressed to his ward chairman in Eziama Ward 1, Aba North LGA, on Saturday morning, Hon Ikwechegh expressed gratitude to APGA for the platform to serve and wished the party well in its future pursuits.

The move comes days after ward and Local Government Executives loyal to him in Aba North and Aba South stepped down from APGA, a development that significantly weakened the party’s grassroots structure in the commercial city of Abia State.

According to Analysts, Ikwechegh’s exit was anticipated, following the mass resignation of his supporters, interpreting it as a prelude to a broader political realignment.

Despite the unfolding political developments, the federal lawmaker has remained visible in legislative activities. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Poverty Elimination and is a member of committees on Anti-Corruption, Navy, NASENI, and Agricultural Institutions.

Recently, he publicly advocated for real-time electronic transmission of election results, stressing that manual collation creates loopholes for manipulation.

“This is 2026, not 1945. We must embrace progress,” he declared.

Speculation is now rife over his next political destination. Some analysts believe he may align with Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, whom he has previously commended for what he described as “magical” performance in office.

However, other sources indicate that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is making strong overtures toward the lawmaker. Reports suggest he recently met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after which he tendered his resignation from APGA, a sequence of events that has fueled rumors of an imminent defection to the APC.

Relaying his political future in a recent interview with Journalists in Umuahia, Ikwechegh stated that if the people of Aba desire his continued representation, he remains willing to serve as their “chief servant "