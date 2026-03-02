Second Journalist Dies From Bauchi Car Crash

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has confirmed the death of Kabiru Ahmed, a cameraman with the Bauchi Television Authority, 23 days after he was involved in a motor accident.

The crash occurred on February 6, 2026. Despite intensive medical care, Ahmed passed away 17 days after Kani Ben, a Channels TV cameraman, succumbed to injuries from the same accident.

Both journalists were receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi at the time of their deaths.

In a statement shared on journalists’ WhatsApp platforms on Sunday, NUJ State Chairman Umar Sa’id confirmed Ahmed’s passing and expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“We just lost one of our colleagues among the two left in the teaching hospital, Kabiru Ahmed. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Sa’id also announced that Ahmed’s funeral prayer would be held at 2 pm at the Bauchi Central Mosque (Masallacin Fadan Sarkin Bauchi).

“His remains will now be conveyed from ATBUTH Hospital to his family residence in Ilale. May Allah rest his soul and forgive all his shortcomings,” the NUJ chairman prayed.