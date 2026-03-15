UK-bound 74-year-old Grandpa Arrested At Abuja Airport With 11kg Cocaine





A 74-year-old grandpa, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja after a large consignment of cocaine was discovered in foil papers and balloons concealed in his luggage.





The septuagenarian who claimed he was travelling to London, United Kingdom for vacation, was arrested by NDLEA officers at the departure hall of the Abuja airport while attempting to board a British Airways flight BA082 to Heathrow London on Saturday 14th March 2026.





According to a release on Sunday by the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, during a search of his luggage, blocks of cocaine weighing 11 kilograms were discovered concealed inside food items, including ground dry pepper, carefully wrapped in foil papers and balloons.