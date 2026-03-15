IPOB PROPAGANDA: OPERATION UDO KA INVITES MEDIA ORGANISATIONS, CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS TO VERIFICATION TOUR OF ORSU-EKETUTU MOTHER VALLEY, ORSU–IHI-TEUKWA IN IMO STATE





The attention of Headquarters, OPERATION UDO KA and 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to social media viral posts, alleging that the images published on 12 March 2026 along with a media release on Nigerian Army Social Media handles showing recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Orsu–Eketutu Mother Valley and Orsu–Ihiteukwa, in Imo State were fake and manipulated.





For the records, the devices in the images released were recovered during the ongoing operations EASTERN SANITY conducted simultaneously in Imo and Anambra states, as stated in the media releases on this operation. However, the geo location on the pictures were blurred for operational security reasons and not for any ulterior motives as being propagated by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) symphatisers on the Social media.





It is not a gainsaying that troops have completely dislodged many camps, hideouts and IED making factories belonging to IPOB and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the MOTHER VALLEY general area, cutting across these two states. Unfortunately, having lost all assets and rendered ineffective to terrorise the good people of Igbo, their case is now that of a dying ember that stilI smolders, IPOB and ESN have resulted to sowing seed of discord, poisoning the well and weaponising identity.





IPOB's teams of Fake News merchants led on X (Twitter) by Harry Da Diegot @trigottista and on Facebook by @ Adaigboglobal have manipulated the meta data of the images released (with blurred meta data) along with the press release on 12 March 2026 imposing another geo-location reading Lagos and Oyo states. They have also chosen to use ethnic identity of a serving officer rather than engage with the substance of the security operation. These acts show how IPOB/ESN can stoop so low to manipulate the good people of Igbo land and Nigeria as a whole. The emphasis on ethnicity, rather than facts, represents the very foundation of divisive narratives being propagated by IPOB/ ESN to undermine peace and stability in the SouthEast and national cohesion in our dear country.





In order to disarm IPOB propaganda and build bridges, HQ OPUK invites media executives, media correspondents, civil society groups and individuals who are genuinely concerned about the authenticity of these recoveries and the location where they are recovered from to please, kindly come forward for verification. Representatives may contact the Headquarters 82 Division Army Public Relations to arrange inspection tour of the operational areas and to view recovered IED making materials evidence in a manner that does not compromise ongoing operations or personnel safety.





The Nigerian Army is, and remains apolitical, professional and multi‑ethnic institution. Personnel of the Army are deployed across the country irrespective of State of origin in service to the nation. We therefore call on all Nigerians and social‑media users to exercise restraint, verify information from official channels before amplifying claims. It is also important to prioritise national unity over ethnic point‑scoring.





For verification requests or further enquiries, please contact HQ 82 Division Army Public Relations and appointments will be provided to media and civil society representatives who are interested in the tour.





The original images taken at the operation area, the blurred images on Nigerian Army social media platforms and manipulated pictures by IPOB sympathisers are attached for your perusal and further analysis.





OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations

82 Division Nigerian Army

15 March 2026