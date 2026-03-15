Army Raids Drug Den In Umuahia, Arrests Three Suspects

In a swift intelligence-led operation under Operation Eastern Sanity, troops of the 145 Battalion (Rear) in collaboration with Operation Crush Sector 1 have arrested three suspected drug dealers during a raid on a notorious drug den along New Road in Umuahia.

The operation took place on March 13, 2026, following credible intelligence reports of ongoing illicit drug activities at the location.

The arrested suspects are Mr. Henrick Sunday (42 years old), Mr. Nnadozie Jacob (23 years old), and Mr. Darlington Mba (23 years old). All three were apprehended at the scene.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, Methamphetamine, and other unidentified illicit drugs. Additional items recovered included several mobile phones, a dagger, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The raid is part of sustained, intelligence-driven efforts by security forces in the South-East to disrupt drug trafficking networks, curb the spread of hard drugs, and dismantle criminal syndicates operating within communities. Authorities note that drug abuse and trafficking are frequently linked to other serious crimes, making such interventions critical for public safety and regional stability.

Following the operation, the suspects and all recovered exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Umuahia Command, for further investigation and prosecution.

In a statement, the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong synergy and collaboration with relevant security agencies to combat drug-related crimes and other threats to peace in the region.

The Brigade also appealed to residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security operatives to aid in the fight against criminal activities in their communities.

The operation underscores the military’s ongoing focus on intelligence-based interventions to rid communities of illicit substances and associated criminal elements.







