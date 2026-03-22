Trump Draws Anger For Celebrating Death Of Veteran FBI Director Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump drew anger from people online after celebrating the death of Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and special counsel who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

Mueller became a political enemy of Trump’s after he expanded the 2016 election investigation to include the president.

Dan Goldman, a congressman from New York, posted that “the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election. Mueller and Trump represent polar opposites of what a public servant should be.”

Adam Schiff, a senator for California, observed: “Every day, this president shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office.” Andy Kim, a senator for New Jersey, wrote: “What a small and spiteful man.”

And David Axelrod, who was a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, added: “This post from @POTUS is thoroughly despicable, totally predictable...and utterly authentic.”

Alex Vindman, a Democrat running for Senate and a military veteran, posted on social media: “Draft-dodger saying this about a Vietnam combat vet and career public servant. Despicable and disqualifying in any other decade.”

Some critics accused Trump and his supporters of hypocrisy, drawing a contrast with last year’s death of the rightwing youth activist Charlie Kirk, when anyone perceived to be celebrating was targeted online and, in at least 30 reported cases, lost their jobs.

Mueller, a career prosecutor and veteran of the Vietnam War, died at 81 years old Friday, his family confirmed. While Mueller had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021, his family did not say how he died.