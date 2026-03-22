Edo Police Command Arrest Students Involved In Attack Of Igbinedion School Pupil

The Edo State Police Command has announced that all suspects linked to the bullying incident at Igbinedion Education Centre have been apprehended.

This comes a week after disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed the victim being flogged, punched, kicked in the stomach, and stamped on the head and ribs by fellow students.

The management of the school has since expelled several students involved in the disturbing act.

Authorities in Edo State have confirmed that all the suspects involved in the bullying at the Igbinedion Education Centre have been arrested.

The state command, in a statement by its spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, said the arrests were made after investigation, and the suspects would be charged to the family court in accordance with laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to update the general public on the viral bullying incident which has generated widespread concern and public reactions across the state.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation, the Command confirms that all individuals directly connected to the incident have been identified, while those implicated have been apprehended and are being charged to the family court in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident originated on Thursday 5/03/2026 when two female students, names withheld, both aged 14, had a disagreement with a fellow student. During the altercation, the said student reportedly uttered offensive words directed at their late father, specifically saying, ‘Ogun kill your papa.’

“Angered by the remark, the girls allegedly attacked the student after school hours. In the course of the assault, a parent, who had come to pick up her son, intervened but the two girls, still enraged, turned on the woman, physically confronting her and dragging her clothes. The school management subsequently intervened and expelled the girls for engaging in violent conduct.

The following day, the male student, whose mother was earlier assaulted, attacked the victim.”







