N25m Alleged Contract : Dave Umahi Orders Legal Action Against Business Woman Tracy Ohiri

Minister of Works, David Umahi has addressed the ongoing controversy involving Mrs. Tracy Ohiri, directing his legal team to proceed to court following what he described as a failure to provide verifiable evidence to support her claims.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the minister said it had become necessary to respond to the “ongoing public discourse” surrounding the matter in the interest of clarity and truth.

The statement also defended the role of Marshall Abubakar, who had been linked to the case, noting that he acted “in good faith” and was motivated by a desire to assist Ohiri.

“His involvement was entirely selfless and driven by a genuine effort to resolve the matter amicably,” the statement read, adding that at no point did the lawyer negotiate or discuss any payment with Ohiri.

According to the minister, two conditions had earlier been outlined as pathways to resolving the dispute either a determination by the court or the presentation of “verifiable evidence, including all relevant communications.”

However, the statement noted that these conditions were not met, particularly the inability to provide credible supporting materials, prompting the decision to pursue legal proceedings.

The minister further clarified that although he had indicated that some associates might be willing to contribute up to N1 billion if convincing evidence was presented, he is still awaiting such proof.

The statement stressed that Abubakar “neither requested nor received any money” from the minister, maintaining that he conducted himself with “utmost decency and integrity” throughout the process.

Umahi also explained that he had initially chosen to remain silent despite what he described as repeated provocations, in order to focus on his official duties. However, he said recent developments made a response unavoidable.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians who have followed the issue closely, noting what he described as a growing awareness that public narratives may not always reflect the full reality of a situation.

Reaffirming his commitment to public service, the minister said he remains focused on delivering road infrastructure projects across the country and would not be distracted by the controversy.