Delta Govt Official Slumps, Dies

Delta State Government has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Mr Sunny Kotor, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to the State Government.

Kotor, a renowned Master of Ceremony at state functions, reportedly slumped and passed away on Friday.

In a statement signed by the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and made available to journalists in Warri on Saturday, his passing was described as “a profound loss; not only to his family, but to the Government and people of Delta State who benefited immensely from his professionalism, composure, and unmistakable presence at official engagements.”

“He brought dignity, structure, and excellence to every function he handled, leaving behind a standard that will be difficult to forget,” the statement added.

The Commissioner noted that “every passing is indeed a sobering reminder of how fragile and fleeting life can be,” extending heartfelt condolences to Kotor’s family, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of working with him.

The statement prayed that God would grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss