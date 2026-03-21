Gas Station Explosion Rocks Calabar, Injures Residents, Destroys Property

byCKN NEWS -
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A gas station explosion has rocked Calabar South, Cross River State, leaving several residents injured and properties destroyed.

The incident occurred at a facility identified as Fonex Gas Station on Edibe Edibe Street, where a massive fire outbreak completely razed the station, including fuel and gas storage tanks.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion caused panic in the densely populated area, with nearby shops and buildings affected as residents fled for safety. Several victims sustained serious injuries, while some were rushed to hospitals for treatment.



Reports also indicated that emergency response was delayed, as residents initially struggled to contain the fire using improvised means before authorities arrived.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, with speculations ranging from a possible phone use near the gas point to electrical faults or faulty equipment.

Security agencies have since been deployed to the scene as investigations continue.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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