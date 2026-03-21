Gas Station Explosion Rocks Calabar, Injures Residents, Destroys Property

A gas station explosion has rocked Calabar South, Cross River State, leaving several residents injured and properties destroyed.

The incident occurred at a facility identified as Fonex Gas Station on Edibe Edibe Street, where a massive fire outbreak completely razed the station, including fuel and gas storage tanks.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion caused panic in the densely populated area, with nearby shops and buildings affected as residents fled for safety. Several victims sustained serious injuries, while some were rushed to hospitals for treatment.





Reports also indicated that emergency response was delayed, as residents initially struggled to contain the fire using improvised means before authorities arrived.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, with speculations ranging from a possible phone use near the gas point to electrical faults or faulty equipment.

Security agencies have since been deployed to the scene as investigations continue.



