Tinubu Posts Reno Omikri To Mexico, FFK - Germany , Ikpeazu - Spain ( See Full List Of All New Ambassadorial Postings )

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

President Tinubu approves the postings of Ambassadors:

NON-CAREER:

1. Senator Grace Bent → Lome, Togo  

2. Sen. Ita Enang → South Africa  

3. Ikpeazu Victor → Spain  

4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu → Tel-Aviv, Israel  

5. Mahmud Yakubu → Qatar  

6. Paul Oga Adikwu → The Vatican City (Holy See)  

7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas → The Philippines  

8. Mr. Reno Omokri → Mexico City, Mexico  

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR) → Budapest, Hungary  

10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo → Portugal  

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa → Tokyo, Japan  

12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence → Athens, Greece  

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim → Warsaw, Poland  

14. Aminu Dalhatu → United Kingdom (UK)  

15. Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau → Beijing, China  

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari → Gambia  

17. Olufemi Pedro → Australia  

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu → Argentina  

19. Lateef Kayode Are → USA  

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji → Russia  

21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim → UN Permanent Representative  

22. Femi Fani-Kayode → Germany  

23. Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole → Ottawa, Canada  

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F) → Austria  

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F) → Sweden  

26. Ayodele Oke → France  

27. Yakubu N. Gambo → Saudi Arabia  

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut → Seoul, South Korea  

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN → Dublin, Ireland  

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar → Tunis, Tunisia  

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe → Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago (T&T)

CAREER AMBASSADORS:

32. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka → Cote d'Ivoire  

33. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim → Niamey, Niger  

34. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi → Sao Tome and Principe (STP)  

35. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele → Algiers, Algeria  

36. Endoni Syndoph Paebi → Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso  

37. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno → Cairo, Egypt  

38. Amb. Jane Adams (nee Okon) Michael (F) → Kingston, Jamaica  

39. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F) → Lusaka, Zambia  

40. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David → Bamako, Mali  

41. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosien → Malabo, Equatorial Guinea  

42. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige → Beirut, Lebanon  

43. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F) → Rome, Italy  

44. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley → Maputo, Mozambique  

45. Amb. Magaji Umar → Kinshasa, DR Congo  

46. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru → New Delhi, India  

47. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad → Dakar, Senegal  

48. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde → Accra, Ghana  

49. Amb. Aminu Nasir → Ethiopia  

50. Abubakar Musa Musa → N’Djamena, Chad  

51. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris → The Hague, Netherlands  

52. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar → Rabat, Morocco  

53. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed → Malaysia  

54. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F) → Tanzania  

55. Amb. Shaga John Shamah → Botswana  

56. Salau, Hamza Mohammed → Tehran, Iran  

57. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami → Kenya  

58. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F) → Cotonou, Benin  

59. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel → Brussels, Belgium  

60. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola → Berne, Switzerland  

61. Amb. Arewa (nee Adedokun) Esther (F) → Windhoek, Namibia  

62. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John → Libreville, Gabon  

63. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F) → Sierra Leone  

64. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku → Khartoum, Sudan  

65. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru → Bangkok, Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

President Tinubu has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

