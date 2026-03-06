Tinubu Posts Reno Omikri To Mexico, FFK - Germany , Ikpeazu - Spain ( See Full List Of All New Ambassadorial Postings )





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

President Tinubu approves the postings of Ambassadors:

NON-CAREER:

1. Senator Grace Bent → Lome, Togo

2. Sen. Ita Enang → South Africa

3. Ikpeazu Victor → Spain

4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu → Tel-Aviv, Israel

5. Mahmud Yakubu → Qatar

6. Paul Oga Adikwu → The Vatican City (Holy See)

7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas → The Philippines

8. Mr. Reno Omokri → Mexico City, Mexico

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR) → Budapest, Hungary

10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo → Portugal

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa → Tokyo, Japan

12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence → Athens, Greece

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim → Warsaw, Poland

14. Aminu Dalhatu → United Kingdom (UK)

15. Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau → Beijing, China

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari → Gambia

17. Olufemi Pedro → Australia

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu → Argentina

19. Lateef Kayode Are → USA

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji → Russia

21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim → UN Permanent Representative

22. Femi Fani-Kayode → Germany

23. Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole → Ottawa, Canada

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F) → Austria

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F) → Sweden

26. Ayodele Oke → France

27. Yakubu N. Gambo → Saudi Arabia

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut → Seoul, South Korea

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN → Dublin, Ireland

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar → Tunis, Tunisia

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe → Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago (T&T)

CAREER AMBASSADORS:

32. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka → Cote d'Ivoire

33. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim → Niamey, Niger

34. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi → Sao Tome and Principe (STP)

35. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele → Algiers, Algeria

36. Endoni Syndoph Paebi → Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

37. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno → Cairo, Egypt

38. Amb. Jane Adams (nee Okon) Michael (F) → Kingston, Jamaica

39. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F) → Lusaka, Zambia

40. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David → Bamako, Mali

41. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosien → Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

42. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige → Beirut, Lebanon

43. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F) → Rome, Italy

44. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley → Maputo, Mozambique

45. Amb. Magaji Umar → Kinshasa, DR Congo

46. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru → New Delhi, India

47. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad → Dakar, Senegal

48. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde → Accra, Ghana

49. Amb. Aminu Nasir → Ethiopia

50. Abubakar Musa Musa → N’Djamena, Chad

51. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris → The Hague, Netherlands

52. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar → Rabat, Morocco

53. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed → Malaysia

54. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F) → Tanzania

55. Amb. Shaga John Shamah → Botswana

56. Salau, Hamza Mohammed → Tehran, Iran

57. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami → Kenya

58. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F) → Cotonou, Benin

59. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel → Brussels, Belgium

60. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola → Berne, Switzerland

61. Amb. Arewa (nee Adedokun) Esther (F) → Windhoek, Namibia

62. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John → Libreville, Gabon

63. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F) → Sierra Leone

64. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku → Khartoum, Sudan

65. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru → Bangkok, Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

President Tinubu has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.