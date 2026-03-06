EFCC Hands Over Recovered N279m To Wole Soyinka Centre In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over the sum of N279 million (Two Hundred and Seventy-nine Million ) to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre, Lagos, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat corruption and recover misappropriated public funds.

The handover ceremony took place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Ikoyi.

The Commission had, in 2009, received a petition from Kabir Yusuf, former General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, against Prince Benjamin Apugo and others, alleging that a contract worth N299,707,828.00 was awarded through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation to Techno Exportstroy Nig. Limited for the construction of five gates, sand filling, and reclamation works at the National Theatre.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, Yusuf Ahmed Atai, in his capacity as Acting General Manager of the National Theatre, released the sum of N334,229,794.24 to the contractor, which exceeded the original contract sum by N34,521,966.00.

Further investigations showed that the contractor only executed work valued at N55,910,744.00, leaving an outstanding balance of N243,799,132.25 in unexecuted work.

The suspect also failed to refund the excess payment of N34,521,966.00.

Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was charged to court for prosecution.

During the course of the trial, a total sum of N279,000,000.00 was recovered from the defendant on behalf of the complainant.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, represented by the Acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Ikoyi, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Bawa Usman Kaltungo, reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to ensure that public funds are properly accounted for and returned to their rightful owners.

He urged the management of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts to use the recovered funds judiciously.

He said: “We cannot suffer to recover this money for you and then have it used for purposes other than what it is meant for after receiving it from us. We have already asked you to tell us what you intend to do with it, and you should know that we will keep an eye on how it is utilised. Nigerians have always sought to know what the Commission does with recovered funds.”

He added that the Commission would periodically inspect the project for which the funds would be used.

“We will be visiting from time to time to monitor the progress of work. Our eagle eyes will be watching the pace of work. Do not tamper with the recovered funds. Use them for the benefit of Nigeria and all of us,” he said.

Receiving the bank drafts on behalf of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Jatto Kabiru, Head of Finance and Accounts of the National Theatre, expressed appreciation to the Commission for recovering the funds and assured that they would be used appropriately.

“We are most grateful for this remarkable feat of recovering this amount of money for us. The EFCC is one of Nigeria’s most effective and reliable law enforcement agencies. I assure you that the money will be used judiciously,” he said.