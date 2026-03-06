Kidnappers Kill Father Of Former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor

The abducted father of a former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, has been killed by his kidnappers, the police have confirmed.

The victim, Francis Igwe, was the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state before his death.

According to the police, the monarch was abducted on Sunday, March 1, 2026, while on his way to church.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, said operatives launched intensive operations immediately after the abduction was reported.

Ukandu explained that deploying technical and intelligence assets led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that the monarch had been killed on March 2.

“They further volunteered to lead operatives to their hideout and assist in recovering the monarch’s remains,” the statement said.

However, while approaching the hideout, other gang members allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Ukandu said the operatives responded with superior firepower, overpowering the criminals during the gun battle.

“In the course of the confrontation, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while others fled the scene,” he said.

The police spokesman added that seven additional suspects were later arrested, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to nine.

He also confirmed that one locally made pistol was recovered during the operation.

Ukandu said the remains of the slain traditional ruler had been recovered and deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after the investigations conclude.