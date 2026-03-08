Security Agents Rescue 4 Family Members , 16 Others From Kidnappers In Abuja ( Full Names , Video )

Police personnel from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, the Department of State Services (DSS), and local vigilantes, between the 6th and 7th of March 2026, commenced a coordinated search and rescue operation following credible intelligence that kidnapping suspects fleeing from ongoing security operations in Gauraka Forest, Niger State, had crossed into Gidan Dogo and Kweri Forests in Kaduna State with kidnapped victims.

Acting on the intelligence, the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led the combined tactical team into the forest in pursuit of the suspected criminals.

Upon approaching their hideout, the suspects opened fire on the operatives, resulting in an intense gun duel that lasted over one hour and thirty minutes. Through superior tactics and firepower, the operatives successfully subdued the kidnappers. Suspects were neutralized during the exchange, while two others identified as Nura Sani and Abdul Bello were arrested. Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest and hills.

The operation led to the successful rescue of twenty (20) kidnapped victims comprising ten (10) males and ten (10) females who were earlier abducted from Byazhin District of the FCT, as well as Gauraka and Tafa areas of Niger State.

One AK-47 rifle with breech number 90-17147, one magazine loaded with twenty (20) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and one locally made firearm were recovered from the suspects. The rescued victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The Command also appeals to members of the press and other social media users to exercise patience when reporting sensitive security incidents such as kidnappings or ongoing rescue operations. Premature or unverified dissemination of such information can endanger the lives of victims and compromise the safety of officers actively involved in rescue missions.

While commending the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the operatives involved in the operation, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, urged residents of the FCT to remain calm, vigilant, and security conscious. He also urged them to promptly report suspicious persons or movements to the Command through the following emergency numbers 08032003913, 08061581938.

LIST OF VICTIMS RESCUED BY A COMBINED TEAM OF FCT POLICE COMMAND ANTI-KIDNAPPING UNIT, GUARDS BRIGADE, AND DEPARTMENT OF STATE SERVICES (DSS) PERSONNEL

1. Olowa Tosin

2. Blessing Titi

3. Success Anthony

4. Victor Anthony

5. Angel Anthony

6. Flourish Anthony

7. Oniwola Ganiyu

8. Mercy Jafia

9. Bashir Umar (35 years)

10. Hannatu Yohanna

11. James Raphael

12. Danjuma Joy

13. Pastor Bulus Ganiyu

14. Abdulmumini Adamu

15. Abubakar Garba

16. Ruth Precious

17. Idris Ayuba

18. Damina Precious

19. Tanko Jeji

20. Isah Bello

