Man Disarms Armed Robbers After Being Robbed Of N9m

A robbery incident occurred at a popular restaurant in Minna after suspected armed robbers trailed a bank customer who had withdrawn a large sum of money.

The victim, Mr. David Emmanuel Adebayo, reportedly withdrew ₦5 million from Wema Bank and another ₦3 million from Taj Bank, bringing the total amount withdrawn to ₦8 million. He later stopped at Iya Femi Restaurant along Shiroro Road to buy food.

According to Mr. Adebayo, the robbers approached him shortly after he parked his vehicle and demanded the money, revealing that they had followed him from the banks. The suspects allegedly fired several gunshots intermittently to intimidate him and force him to hand over the cash.

In a dramatic turn of events, the victim reportedly managed to overpower one of the attackers, seized a rifle from him, and shot the suspect. The unexpected resistance caused panic among the robbers.

The suspects then attempted to escape in their own vehicle, but it reportedly failed to start.

They subsequently fled the scene with the victim’s car, the ₦8 million he had withdrawn and ₦1 million in the bag before withdrawal making it ₦9 million in total.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force arrived at the scene within minutes of the incident. Among those present were the DC Operations, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun-Wada Police Station, and other personnel who secured the area.

The vehicle abandoned by the suspects was later moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.