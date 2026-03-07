PSC Promotes 7 AIGs TO DIGs, Charges Then To Uphold Professionalism





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted seven (7) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs). The promotions, which are a result of merit, seniority, record of service and performance in a written examination and oral interview conducted today at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, are part of efforts to strengthen the leadership cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.





The newly promoted DIGs are:





1. Zachariah Fera Achinyan, fdc (formerly AIG Zone 4, Makurdi)

2. Zango Ibrahim Baba (formerly AIG Department of Logistics and Supply)

3. Isyaku Mohammed (formerly AIG Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja)

4. Margaret Agebe Ochalla (formerly AIG FCID Annex, Lagos)

5. Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, mni (formerly AIG Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja)

6. Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc (formerly AIG Zone 15, Maiduguri)

7. Umar Shehu Nadada, mni (formerly AIG Zone 14, Katsina)





This latest round of promotions follows the recent elevation of DIG Fayoade Adegoke to the substantive rank of DIG. He will now join the Force Management Team.





The promotions became necessary to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of eight (8) DIGs who previously occupied these strategic offices.





While congratulating the new DIGs, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), charged them to live up to the expectations of their new offices. He urged them to prioritize national security and foster a cordial and productive working relationship with the Commission to ensure the continued development of the Nigeria Police Force.





Some of the PSC Board Members who took part as examiners in the exercise included: Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, JSC (rtd); Dr. Taiwo Lakanu (DIG rtd & Chairman, PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters); and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani (Secretary to the Commission).



