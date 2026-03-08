Aftermath Of Viral Video : Drama As Ahoada West Chairman Reportedly Stops VDM, Burna Boy From Rebuilding Dilapidated School

Tension has reportedly erupted in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State following a disagreement over the planned reconstruction of a dilapidated community secondary school in Odiokwu.

The controversy began after a teenage girl, Winnie Miller, drew public attention to the p00r condition of the school through a social media post. The development sparked widespread reactions online and calls for urgent intervention.

Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) later visited the community, stating that plans were underway to completely demolish the unsafe structure and rebuild it with support allegedly pledged by Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

However, according to updates shared by VDM, efforts to begin the rebuilding process were halted after the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hon. Eugene Chita Epelle, reportedly intervened and asked that work be put on hold.

In a statement shared online, VDM claimed that shortly after his previous post about the school, materials including sand and bags of cement were delivered to the site overnight in an attempt to begin renovations. He argued that renovating the building would be unsafe because the structure is allegedly w£4k and could collapse.

VDM further stated that during a phone conversation, a representative linked to the local government requested that the rebuilding process be paused, noting that the chairman would be in Port Harcourt to discuss the matter.

Despite the delay, the activist insisted that the plan remains to demolish the existing structure and construct a new building to provide a safer learning environment for students in the community.

The situation has sparked heated debate online, with many Nigerians calling for transparency and urgent action to ensure that students in the area can study in a safe and conducive environment.



