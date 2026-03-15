Revealed : How Bandits Ambushed, Killed Soldiers, Vigilantes

Kanam Development Association (KADA), an umbrella body of people of Kanam local government area of Plateau state, on Saturday narrated how bandits ambushed and killed soldiers and vigilantes in wanka community, Kyaram district of the LGA.

The group said 12 soldiers and eight vigilantes lost their lives during the ambush.

The bandits had on Friday afternoon attacked soldiers and vigilantes, killing several of them and injuring others.

Giving further details on the incident in a statement signed by the group’s chairman and secretary, Barr. Garba G. Aliyu, Chairman and ND Shehu Kanam, the incident occurred when security personnel who were on routine patrol across the communities of Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau and other neighboring settlements were ambushed on their way to the attacked village.

The group said the patrol team of the security comprised of military personnel and local vigilantes operating in two vehicles.

“In the unfortunate exchange of gunfire that followed the ambush, our nation lost brave defenders who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. A total of fourteen (12) military personnel, including two senior military officers, were killed. Additionally, eight (8) vigilante members who courageously joined efforts to protect their communities also lost their lives, “ the statement said.

The group noted that though some of the bandits were neutralized during the encounter, the loss of security personnel and community defenders was painful and unacceptable.

The leaders of the group however said “following the attack, the bandits stormed Kyaram community, where they carted away properties worth millions of naira, including a large number of cattle belonging to innocent residents. This further compounds the suffering of already vulnerable rural communities.”

“KADA wishes to stress that this tragic incident is not isolated. The communities around Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, and neighboring settlements sit along the volatile border areas linking Plateau State with Taraba State and Bauchi State. For over three to four years, these communities have been subjected to repeated attacks, cattle rustling, kidnappings, and destruction of property by armed bandits who appear to operate with alarming freedom.

“Over the years, the Kanam Development Association has issued several press statements and appeals to relevant authorities, calling attention to the worsening security situation in these rural areas. Sadly, despite these warnings and appeals, the crisis has continued to escalate beyond the imagination of the affected communities.

“KADA therefore strongly calls on the Government at all levels: Local Government, Plateau State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately intervene and rescue these communities from the grip of insecurity.

“We also demand Immediate deployment of additional military and security personnel to Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Wanka, and surrounding communities, establishment of a permanent security presence within these border communities to prevent further attacks and enhanced coordinated security operations along the Plateau, Taraba and Bauchi border corridor where bandits exploit the difficult terrain to operate, “ the group added.



