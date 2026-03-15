Middle East War: Nigerian, 141 Others Injured As Iran Missile Hit US Embassy In UAE

No fewer than 141 people, including a Nigerian were injured as Iran fired multiple missiles at the United Arab Emirates,UAE, amid rising tension in the region.

Six persons were also confirmed dead in the attacks that saw the UAE air defence systems intercepting the multiple aerial threats.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said this in a statement on its official X handle ,yesterday.

It said the ”UAE air defence systems on 14th March engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 UAVs launched from Iran.”

According to the ministry, the interceptions formed part of a broader pattern of hostilities since the beginning of what it described as “the onset of blatant Iranian aggression.”

It stated that its defence forces had repeatedly been forced to activate their air defence systems to neutralise incoming threats aimed at the country.

Giving a breakdown of the attacks so far, the ministry said: “Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1600 UAVs launched from Iran.”

The ministry also confirmed that the attacks have resulted in casualties and injuries involving people from several nationalities living and working in the country.





It further disclosed that a significant number of individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attacks.





Those affected, the statement said, include nationals of the United Arab Emirates as well as individuals from Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden.





While giving the casualty details, the ministry did not specify the locations where the fatalities and injuries occurred or the specific incidents that led to them.

It further disclosed that a significant number of individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attacks.

Sovereignty

“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats. The military would firmly confront any attempts to undermine state security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities. These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals. 141 minor to moderate injuries had been recorded among residents and workers from a wide range of countries,” the ministry noted.





Government of Qatar had sent a formal complaint to the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council over what it described as repeated military aggression by Iran against its territory.





In a statement , Qatar’s foreign ministry said it had sent its eighth identical letter to the United Nations, UN, Secretary-General, António Guterres, and to the United States Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council for March, Michael Waltz.





According to the statement, the letter was submitted by Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani.





The Qatari government said the communication was aimed at informing the UN about what it called “Iranian aggression” against its territory and to highlight the security implications for the region.





Meanwhile, United States President, Donald Trump, said several countries would deploy warships alongside the US to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open following Iran’s reported attempt to restrict access to the critical shipping route.





In a post on his Truth Social platform yesterday, Trump said nations affected by disruptions in the waterway would join efforts to secure it.





“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” he wrote.





The strait is one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments.





US Embassy





In a related development, the United States Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has been hit by a missile attack that caused smoke to rise from the building.





An Iraqi security source said the attack destroyed part of its air defence system, without giving further details.





A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy in Baghdad, two security officials told The Associated Press news agency.





The projectile landed within the embassy’s boundaries in the Green Zone, the heavily fortified district in central Baghdad that houses Iraqi government institutions and foreign embassies, added the security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak with the press.





Hours later, the US Embassy in Baghdad urged US citizens in Iraq to leave immediately as it updated its security alert.





“US citizens choosing to remain in Iraq are strongly encouraged to reconsider, in light of the significant threat posed by Iran-aligned terrorist groups,” the embassy said.





On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned armed groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and “may continue to target them”.







