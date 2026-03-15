President Tinubu Is Doing His Best For Nigeria..Gowon

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on Saturday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently doing his best for the social economic development of the country.

The elder statesman made the disclosure at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking after a closed-door session with the President, Gowon said, “As far as it goes, isn’t he doing the best he can all round? Political, economic, social, etc, and of course, the major problem that we have today, the security, he’s doing everything to deal with that for the good of Nigeria.”

On sectors he wants the President to improve on, Gowon disclosed that, “There is no particular place. He’s got to look after the interests of Nigeria in all areas.”

Speaking specifically on why he was at the State House, Tinubu Gowon said, “I came to see him and to thank him for all the good work that he’s doing for the country. We had to look at all the good work that the President is doing and the progress that Nigeria is making economically and otherwise”.

He argued that President Tinubu is doing the best he can in tackling the security situation, adding “The major problem that we have today, the security in the area, he’s doing everything to deal with those for the good of Nigeria, for the good of all Nigerians.

“The problem that is happening today, it is only the government, Mr. President, that can rally and deal with it, and he is dealing with it, the best he can without creating any problem for the country.”


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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