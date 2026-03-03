Popular Photographer " Kola Onifoto " Dies In Power Bike Crash

A popular photographer known as KOLA ONIFOTO has died in a motor bike accident

Kola who was taking his solo drive from Lagos to Akure Ondo State crashed at a point and died before help could come his way

Many of his friends have taken to social media to mourn his demise

This was his last post while embarking on the trip

"This was the first video I made in Ijebu ode.

There was a standstill gridlock inbetween Shagamu to Ijebu ode and another crazy one up ahead





It was so bad that bikes were riding off road and the tyres on my bike are race track tyres, Omo! I climb one small sand fall o, only me summon all the strength of my ancestors to carry up my bike without any help as everyone stared and me and moved on.

I greet my seniors in this game especially the two ladies mentioned who have done African tours countless times

You are the real MVP!"