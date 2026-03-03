FRSC Recovers Another Stolen Vehicle Through Routine Patrol Enforcement And NVIS

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded another significant milestone in its sustained crackdown on vehicle-related crimes, following the recovery of a stolen vehicle through routine enforcement operations at RS2.1114 Isolo Unit Command.

On Saturday, 28th February, 2026 at about 1711hrs, a Toyota Sienna with registration number LSD438GK (Ash colour) was apprehended for the offence of Vehicle Licence Violation (VLV) after the driver failed to produce valid vehicle documents on the spot. In line with established enforcement protocols, the vehicle was impounded.

Unknown to the Command at the time of arrest, subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen, while the driver had already been declared wanted. In a further development, the suspect was on Monday handed over to the Command in handcuffs by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Ajao Division, for necessary action.

This recovery is another evidence of the Corps’ growing operational intelligence capacity and the effectiveness of routine patrol enforcement in combating auto theft and related criminal activities.

What began as a simple traffic violation check ultimately led to the interception of a stolen vehicle; a clear testament to the vigilance, professionalism, and uncompromising standards of FRSC personnel.

You would recall that the Corps continues to record giant strides in stolen vehicle recovery, particularly through the deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS). Through the digital verification and traceability framework provided by NVIS, numerous stolen vehicles have been successfully identified, tracked, and recovered across the country.

The scheme has strengthened inter-agency collaboration, enhanced transparency in vehicle registration processes, and significantly curtailed the activities of criminal syndicates involved in vehicle theft and identity manipulation.

The FRSC reiterates that enforcement is not merely about compliance with traffic laws but also about national security, crime prevention, and public safety.

Motorists are therefore strongly advised to ensure proper documentation of their vehicles and to cooperate fully with patrol operatives during routine checks.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed who applauded the ingenuity of the recovery team reaffirmed that the Corps remains resolute in its mandate to rid Nigerian roads of criminal elements and will continue to leverage technology, intelligence, and strategic partnerships to protect lives and property.